Vitek Vanecek Injury: Traveling, but out Wednesday

Vanecek won't dress for Wednesday's road game in Dallas, but he is traveling with the Sharks, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Vanecek has a 2-5-1 record, 3.36 GAA and .899 save percentage in 10 appearances in 2024-25. He might still be an option for Thursday's tilt in St. Louis given that he's with the team, but in the meantime, Yaroslav Askarov is set to back up Mackenzie Blackwood versus the Stars.