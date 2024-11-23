Vitek Vanecek News: Backing up Saturday

Vanecek (upper body) will be the backup goaltender versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Vanecek did not dress Thursday in St. Louis due to the injury, which led to Yaroslav Askarov making his San Jose debut. Vanecek is 2-5-1 with a 3.36 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Mackenzie Blackwood will get the start against the Sabres, and Askarov is projected to be a healthy scratch.