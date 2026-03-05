Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Drawing start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Vanecek was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Philadelphia.

Vanecek has seen minimal playing time recently, and Thursday's start will be just his third since the start of the calendar year. The Flyers rank 23rd in the NHL with 2.85 goals per game this season.

Vitek Vanecek
Utah Mammoth
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vitek Vanecek See More
