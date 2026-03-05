Vitek Vanecek News: Drawing start Thursday
Vanecek was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Philadelphia.
Vanecek has seen minimal playing time recently, and Thursday's start will be just his third since the start of the calendar year. The Flyers rank 23rd in the NHL with 2.85 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vitek Vanecek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vitek Vanecek See More