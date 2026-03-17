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Vitek Vanecek News: Earns win over Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Vanecek stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Vanecek was beaten once in each period, but he didn't have to sweat it out for the win after the Mammoth scored four goals in the final frame. Vanecek has made just three starts since the Olympic break, going 2-0-1 with solid peripherals, including a 1.98 GAA and an impressive .917 save percentage. That said, Vanecek should remain as the clear No. 2 in goaltending duties behind Karel Vejmelka, meaning his fantasy upside will be more matchup-based than anything else.

Vitek Vanecek
Utah Mammoth
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