Vitek Vanecek News: Earns win over Kings

Vanecek stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Vanecek earned his first win of the campaign, and this was just the second time in six outings he's allowed two or fewer goals. The 28-year-old is now at a 1-4-0 record with 20 goals allowed on 165 shots. The Sharks have won two games in a row, but this is likely just a blip on the radar for a team that's in line to struggle for much of the campaign. Vanecek is set to continue sharing the crease with Mackenzie Blackwood as the Sharks go through a five-game homestand.