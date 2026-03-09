Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Expected between pipes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Vanecek is slated to patrol the crease for Monday's road matchup with the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has appeared in just three of the Mammoth's 23 contests since the start of 2026, posting a 2-0-1 record, 1.99 GAA and one shutout. Given his work rate, the 30-year-old netminder won't offer much in the way of fantasy value, considering he primarily will feature in back-to-backs.

Vitek Vanecek
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vitek Vanecek See More
