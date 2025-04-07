Vitek Vanecek News: Extends losing streak

Vanecek stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Vanecek returned to the Panthers' crease after not playing in the team's previous two games, but he was tagged with yet another loss -- he's now dropped each of his last four starts while allowing at least three goals in three of those contests. Over that four-game stretch, the 29-year-old has gone 0-3-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .874 save percentage, so he's far from being a reliable fantasy alternative in most formats.