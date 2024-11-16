Vitek Vanecek News: First off ice Saturday

Vanecek was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is slated to get the road start in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has faced 123 shots in his last three games, allowing only eight goals while going 1-1-1. Overall, the netminder is 2-5-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .903 save percentage this season. Pittsburgh has struggled this season en route to a 6-10-3 start and ranks 23rd with 2.68 goals per game.