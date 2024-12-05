Vitek Vanecek News: First off ice Thursday

Vanecek was the first goaltender off the ice during morning skate and is slated to patrol the visiting crease in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vanecek has not been effective between the pipes this season, as he is 3-5-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He is currently the backup to Mackenzie Blackwood on the Sharks depth chart, and Vanecek's job could be in peril, as the Sharks' goaltender of the future, Yaroslav Askarov, is making a case for a spot on the NHL roster given his 7-3-1 record with a 1.91 GAA and a .940 save percentage at AHL San Jose. Vanecek will take on the Lightning, who are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.74 goals per game.