Vitek Vanecek News: First off Tuesday

Vanecek was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Columbus.

Vanecek is coming off a 26-save performance in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Oct. 26. He has a 1-4-0 record with a 3.65 GAA and an .879 save percentage through six appearances this season. Columbus ranks 10th in the league with 3.55 goals per game in 2024-25.