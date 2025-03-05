Vitek Vanecek News: Flipped in trade

Vanecek was acquired by the Panthers from the Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for Patrick Giles, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Vanecek is currently mired in a seven-game losing streak, having gone 0-5-2 with a 4.46 GAA over that stretch. Overall, the 29-year-old Czech has managed a meager three wins in his 18 appearances for San Jose this year. With the move to Florida, Vanecek figures to slide into the No. 2 role behind Sergei Bobrovsky.