Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Flipped in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Vanecek was acquired by the Panthers from the Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for Patrick Giles, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Vanecek is currently mired in a seven-game losing streak, having gone 0-5-2 with a 4.46 GAA over that stretch. Overall, the 29-year-old Czech has managed a meager three wins in his 18 appearances for San Jose this year. With the move to Florida, Vanecek figures to slide into the No. 2 role behind Sergei Bobrovsky.

Vitek Vanecek
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now