Vitek Vanecek News: Guarding crease Tuesday

Vanecek will defend the road net against Carolina on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vanecek has surrendered 10 goals on 43 shots in his last two outings en route to a 1-1-0 record. He has posted a mark of 3-6-1 with a 3.89 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. Carolina sits fourth in the league with 3.74 goals per game in 2024-25. After being acquired from Colorado on Monday, Alexandar Georgiev will be the backup netminder and could get his first San Jose start in Thursday's road game versus St. Louis.