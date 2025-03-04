Fantasy Hockey
Vitek Vanecek News: Held out for roster management

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 1:44pm

Vanecek won't start against the Sabres on Tuesday ahead of a potential trade, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek is still expected to serve as the backup to Alexandar Georgiev, who will feature in back-to-back games after facing the Maple Leafs on Monday. The 29-year-old Vanecek hasn't exactly impressed this season, going 3-10-3 with a career-worst 3.88 GAA in his 18 appearances for the Sharks. Assuming Vanecek does get shipped out ahead of Friday's deadline, San Jose will likely bring back Yaroslav Askarov from the minors.

