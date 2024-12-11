Vitek Vanecek News: Lead slips away late

Vanecek made 25 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Sharks took a 2-1 lead into the third period as Vanecek made some big stops early, but after Brent Burns tied it up on a tic-tac-toe passing play early in the third, the netminder couldn't find a knuckling shot that Jalen Chatfield fired through traffic with less than three minutes to go. It's not yet clear how San Jose will divvy up the workload in the crease between Vanecek and Alexandar Georgiev, but neither veteran should get too comfortable since Yaroslav Askarov is still waiting in the wings in the AHL. On the season, Vanevek carries a 3-7-1 record in 13 appearances with a 3.83 GAA and .883 save percentage.