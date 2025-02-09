Vitek Vanecek News: Lit up in loss

Vanecek allowed eight goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Vanecek isn't fully to blame for this game -- when the score is that lopsided, it's a full-team failure. The 29-year-old looked pretty good in his return from a fractured cheekbone when he took an overtime loss to the Canucks on Thursday, but the Stars humbled him with seven straight goals after the Sharks established a 2-0 lead. The netminder is now 3-9-2 with a 4.01 GAA and an .878 save percentage across 16 appearances. Vanecek and Alexandar Georgiev are likely to split the starts for the Sharks as long as they're the only two netminders at the NHL level, though the distribution of work could become trickier if Yaroslav Askarov receives another call-up.