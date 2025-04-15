Fantasy Hockey
Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Loses last game of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Vitacek made 26 saves in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay secured the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage with the win. This was Florida's last game of the season, and it will be Vanecek's last action of this year unless he's forced into relief. It's Sergei Bobrovsky all the way from this point forward. Vanecek's results in Florida (2-4-1; 3.00 GAA and .890 save percentage) were no better than what he showed in San Jose (3-10-3; 3.88 GAA and .882 save percentage). He becomes a free agent this summer; he will get a contract as a back-up from some team. Nothing more.

Vitek Vanecek
Florida Panthers
