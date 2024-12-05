Vitek Vanecek News: Mercy pull after one period

Vanecek surrendered five goals on 12 shots in the first period of Thursday's game against Tampa Bay and was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood to start the second period.

The Lightning struck five times in the first, including three in a span of 1:26. It was a mercy pull for Vanecek. His team was awful, and he struggled mightily, too. Vanecek came into the game with just three wins, 3.52 GAA and .894 save percentage. He could start to see a decline in starts given Blackwood's superior numbers.