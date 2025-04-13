Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Nabs first win in April

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Vanecek turned aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

It was the first win for the 29-year-old netminder in over a month and just his second since being acquired by the Panthers to back up Sergei Bobrovsky. Vanecek has gone 2-3-1 with a 2.66 GAA and .900 save percentage in six outings for his new squad, and he'll likely make one more regular-season appearance with Florida facing a back-to-back to wrap up its schedule, Monday versus the Rangers and Tuesday against the Lightning in a game that could have playoff seeding implications.

Vitek Vanecek
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now