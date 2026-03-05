Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Posts 16-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Vanecek recorded a 16-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Vanecek didn't have a lot of work throughout the game, but he got the job done and secured his first shutout of the campaign. This was the first start for the 30-year-old netminder since Jan. 27, and since he's the team's clear No. 2 option between the pipes behind Karel Vejmelka, Vanecek won't have a lot of upside -- and even when he starts, his value is strictly matchup-based.

Vitek Vanecek
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vitek Vanecek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vitek Vanecek See More
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
NHL
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago