Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Rare win for toothless team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Vanecek made 26 saves in an 8-5 win over Kraken on Friday.

Vanecek got the win, but it was just his third of the season. Vanecek is 3-5-1 in 10 starts (11 appearances), and his 3.52 GAA and .894 save percentage make him a difficult fantasy activation. Keep an eye on him, though - Vanecek is 3-1-1 in his last six starts over the last month. He still plays for the Sharks, though. Even if they're largely toothless.

Vitek Vanecek
San Jose Sharks
