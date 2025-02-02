Vitek Vanecek News: Recalled from conditioning loan

Vanecek (face) was summoned from conditioning assignment with AHL San Jose on Sunday.

The Sharks assigned Yaroslav Askarov to the minors in a corresponding move. Vanecek hasn't been in the lineup for the Sharks since Dec. 17 against Winnipeg, when he suffered a fractured cheekbone while sitting on the bench as the backup. He will compete for playing time with Alexandar Georgiev, but Askarov could return to the NHL before the conclusion of the regular season.