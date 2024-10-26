Vitek Vanecek News: Rough start in Vegas

Vanecek stopped 35 of 42 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Given the quality of each team's offense and defense, this was an expected result. Vanecek is now 0-4-0 through five appearances this season, though seven goals allowed is a new level of bad for the 28-year-old netminder. Mackenzie Blackwood fared a bit better in losses to the Ducks and Kings recently. The Sharks have a back-to-back up next with a road game in Utah on Monday before heading home to host the Kings on Tuesday, so both Vanecek and Blackwood should be penciled in for a start in the near future.