Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Vanecek is expected to start on the road against Washington on Saturday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Vanecek has a 4-11-3 record, 3.64 GAA and .888 save percentage between San Jose and Florida this season. He's appeared in two games with the Panthers since being traded March 5, posting a 1-1-0 record, 1.53 GAA and .944 save percentage over that stretch. The Capitals are an extremely difficult adversary with a 46-15-8 record and a league-leading 3.62 goals per game.

Vitek Vanecek
Florida Panthers
