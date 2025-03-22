Vitek Vanecek News: Set to start Saturday

Vanecek is expected to start on the road against Washington on Saturday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Vanecek has a 4-11-3 record, 3.64 GAA and .888 save percentage between San Jose and Florida this season. He's appeared in two games with the Panthers since being traded March 5, posting a 1-1-0 record, 1.53 GAA and .944 save percentage over that stretch. The Capitals are an extremely difficult adversary with a 46-15-8 record and a league-leading 3.62 goals per game.