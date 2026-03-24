Vitek Vanecek News: Sharp in relief outing

Vanecek stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Karel Vejmelka in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers' lone goal in the third period went into an empty net. Vanecek put in a good performance, and he's now allowed just eight goals on 104 shots over five outings in March. For the season, Vanecek is at 5-10-3 with a 2.67 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 19 appearances. The Mammoth have a light schedule to end March and begin April, so it's not clear when Vanecek might get back between the pipes.