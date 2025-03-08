Vitek Vanecek News: Slated to start Saturday

Vanecek was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, and is expected to defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday.

Vanecek was dealt from San Jose on Wednesday and will make his Florida debut. He lost seven straight games for the lowly Sharks before the trade and was 3-10-3 with a 3.88 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. His numbers will be a lot better with the Panthers who are one of the top teams in the NHL. Vanecek will face the Sabres who are generating 3.18 goals per game, 11th in the NHL this season.