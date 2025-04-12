Fantasy Hockey
Vitek Vanecek News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Vanecek is expected to be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Saturday, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

Vanecek shut out the Sabres the last time the two teams met March 8, turning aside 21 shots. The win has been the only one for Vanecek in a Florida uniform as he is 1-3-1 since his trade from San Jose. The Sabres are seventh in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.26 goals per contest.

Vitek Vanecek
Florida Panthers
