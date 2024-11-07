Vitek Vanecek News: Starting against Minnesota

Vanecek was the first goalie off Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the start at home against the Wild.

Vanecek was busy during Tuesday's home matchup against Columbus, turning aside 49 of 50 shots (.980 save percentage) en route to the 2-1 victory. He'll have a chance to keep his momentum going against the Wild, who have scored just three goals over their last two games.