Vitek Vanecek News: Starting Friday

Vanecek will defend the home crease versus Seattle on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek last played Nov. 16 when he allowed two goals on 10 shots in the first period before he was pulled before the start of the second frame, due to an upper-body injury. The netminder is struggling this season as he is 2-5-1 with a 3.36 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He will face the Kraken, who are tied for 22nd in NHL scoring with 63 goals.