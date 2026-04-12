Vitek Vanecek News: Starting in Calgary

Vanecek will be in goal Sunday in Calgary, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

This will be Vanecek's first start since March 26 against the Capitals, a game in which he surrendered six goals on 23 shots in a 7-4 loss. The Czech netminder has played in just six games since March 5, posting a 2-2-1 record, 2.72 GAA and .890 save percentage in that time. The Flames, for their part, have dropped three consecutive games against Dallas, Colorado and Seattle, netting a total of just five goals during their skid.