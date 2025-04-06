Vitek Vanecek News: Starting in Detroit

Vanecek will guard the road goal versus the Red Wings on Sunday, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Vanecek will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa. The 29-year-old Vanecek has allowed 12 goals on 87 shots during his three-game losing skid (0-2-1). He has gone 4-12-4 with one shutout, a 3.72 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 22 appearances between Florida and San Jose this season. Detroit is tied for 21st in the league with 2.84 goals per game in 2024-25.