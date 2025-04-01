Vitek Vanecek News: Starting in Montreal

Vanecek will defend the road net against Montreal on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Vanecek has lost his last two outings, surrendering nine goals on 66 shots. Since being acquired from San Jose on March 5, the 29-year-old netminder has a 1-2-0 record with one shutout, a 3.04 GAA and an .897 save percentage with Florida. Montreal ranks 15th in the league with 2.99 goals per game in 2024-25.