Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Vanecek will be between the home pipes versus Utah on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Vanecek is skating on thin ice as he has lost his last two starts, allowing eight goals on 40 shots. He improved in Carolina on Tuesday, giving up three goals on 28 shots, but the 28-year-old has floundered all season, going 3-7-1 with a 3.83 GAA and an .883 save percentage. Utah is averaging 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.

Vitek Vanecek
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
