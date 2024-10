Vanecek will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Kings, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Vanecek will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after Mackenzie Blackwood played in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah. The 28-year-old Vanecek has posted a mark of 0-4-0 with a 4.00 GAA and an .869 save percentage in five appearances this season. LA has potted 28 goals in nine games during the 2024-25 campaign.