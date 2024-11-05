Fantasy Hockey
Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Stellar in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Vanecek stopped 49 of 50 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Vanecek also drew the secondary helper on the game-winning goal by Alexander Wennberg. This was easily Vanecek's best performance of the season, and it earned him a second straight win. The 28-year-old netminder is now 2-4-0 with a 3.21 GAA and a .902 save percentage over seven appearances (six starts). It wouldn't be unusual for Vanecek to continue to see heavy workloads as he did Tuesday, but behind a shaky defense, he's unlikely to have many repeat performances.

