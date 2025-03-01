Vitek Vanecek News: Still no wins since November

Vanecek made 27 saves in a 5-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

The most memorable part of Vanecek's game was the shoving match with Brady Tkachuk that he got into in the last few minutes of the first period. He has lost seven starts in a row (0-5-2) and hasn't won since Nov. 29. He's 3-10-3 in 17 starts, and he has a 3.88 GAA and .882 save percentage. We don't know of any format that makes sense to activate Vanecek.