Vitek Vanecek News: Strong showing in overtime loss

Vanecek stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Vanecek kept the Canucks' off the board for over two periods. Macklin Celebrini's two mistakes in the contest -- a delay-of-game minor in the third period and a hooking call that led to a penalty shot in overtime -- led to both of Vancouver's goals. Vanecek hadn't played since Dec. 14 or suited up since Dec. 17, when he suffered a fractured cheekbone on the bench during a game against the Jets. Now that he's healthy, he'll push Alexandar Georgiev for playing time, though if both goalies struggle, Yaroslav Askarov could get another look at the NHL level. Vanecek is 3-8-2 with a 3.70 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 15 appearances this season.