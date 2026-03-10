Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Tagged with OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Vanecek stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Vanecek has started in two of Utah's last three games, going 1-0-1 while stopping 39 of 42 shots faced. He'll revert to his regular backup role when the Mammoth take on the Wild on Tuesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. With only four appearances since the beginning of the calendar year, it's hard to trust Vanecek into anything more than a streaming option. That said, in those four games, he's gone 2-0-2 with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

Vitek Vanecek
Utah Mammoth
