Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vitek Vanecek headshot

Vitek Vanecek News: Tending twine in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Vanecek will defend the road crease against the Jets on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vanecek returned to action just before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, but he wasn't particularly effective over two starts, going 0-1-1 with a 5.01 GAA and .828 save percentage. He'll face a tough test Monday, as the Jets rank second in the NHL with 3.60 goals per game.

Vitek Vanecek
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now