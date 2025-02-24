Vitek Vanecek News: Tending twine in Winnipeg

Vanecek will defend the road crease against the Jets on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vanecek returned to action just before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, but he wasn't particularly effective over two starts, going 0-1-1 with a 5.01 GAA and .828 save percentage. He'll face a tough test Monday, as the Jets rank second in the NHL with 3.60 goals per game.