Vitek Vanecek

Vitek Vanecek News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Vanecek will defend the road net against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Vanecek will get the second half of the Panthers' back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Montreal. During his Florida debut, the 29-year-old Vanecek earned a 21-save shutout in a 4-0 victory over Buffalo on March 8. The Islanders sit 28th in the league with 2.66 goals per game in 2024-25.

Vitek Vanecek
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
