Vitek Vanecek News: Tending twine Tuesday

Vanecek will guard the road goal against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Vanecek will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. The 29-year-old Vanecek is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo. Tampa Bay sits first in the league with 3.59 goals per game in 2024-25.