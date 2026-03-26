Vitek Vanecek News: Torched for six goals

Vanecek stopped 17 of 23 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Vanecek was pulled midway through the third period, and Karel Vejmelka stopped one shot before the Capitals scored an empty-netter. The 30-year-old Vanecek had been pretty steady in recent appearances, but this outing didn't match that standard. He's now 5-11-3 with a 2.87 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 20 outings this season. The Mammoth kick off a three-game road trip in Los Angeles on Saturday, and that'll likely be a game for Vejmelka to start given the implications on the playoff race.