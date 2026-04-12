Vitek Vanecek News: Yields four goals in loss

Vanecek stopped 19 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

The Mammoth were a little sloppy in the first period, including Vanecek's own shaky play, and that ended up being the difference. The 30-year-old netminder hadn't played since March 26 versus the Capitals. With the Mammoth locked into a wild-card spot, they may opt to rest Karel Vejmelka ahead of an anticipated heavy workload in the playoffs. Vanecek is at 5-12-3 wit ha 2.93 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 21 appearances this season and hasn't been very effective in the backup role. The Mammoth have two games left on the regular-season slate -- Tuesday versus the Jets and Thursday versus the Blues, both of which are home games.