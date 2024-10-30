Vladimir Tarasenko Injury: Dealing with illness

Tarasenko picked up the flu bug and will be a game-time decision against Winnipeg on Wednesday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Tarasenko wasn't on the ice for Wednesday's game-day skate and will need to recover quickly in order to suit up versus the Jets. If the 32-year-old winger does miss out, the Wings are likely to deploy seven defensemen, probably Erik Gustafsson, rather than recalling a forward from AHL Grand Rapids.