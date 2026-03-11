Vladimir Tarasenko News: Dishes pair of assists

Tarasenko notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.

Tarasenko continues to chip in decent depth scoring with four points over his last six games. The Wild have no injury issues among their top forwards currently, so expect Tarasenko to see steady third-line minutes. He's up to 16 goals, 19 helpers, 113 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-3 rating over 58 appearances this season.