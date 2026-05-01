Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: Finds twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Tarasenko scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Tarasenko's first goal of these playoffs came at a critical time. The Stars had just taken a 2-1 lead, but Tarasenko answered just 54 seconds later to tie the game late in the second period. He's added one assist, 10 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating over six playoff contests, filling a middle-six role for the most part, though his ice time has decreased since the Wild got Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin back from injuries. Tarasenko has extensive playoff experience prior to this year, earning 49 goals and 24 assists over 121 contests across his previous 11 postseason runs.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Minnesota Wild
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