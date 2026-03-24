Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: Five goals in last six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 10:31pm

Tarasenko scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

The goal was Tarasenko's 21st this season. The enigmatic winger has five goals and two assists in his last six games, and he is heating up at the right time for managers who held onto him, hoping for his offense to wake up. Tarasenko's overall numbers look slim (21 goals, 21 assists; 65 games), but he's a great late-season option if you're swinging for the proverbial fences.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Tarasenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Tarasenko See More
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago