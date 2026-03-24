Vladimir Tarasenko News: Five goals in last six games

Tarasenko scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

The goal was Tarasenko's 21st this season. The enigmatic winger has five goals and two assists in his last six games, and he is heating up at the right time for managers who held onto him, hoping for his offense to wake up. Tarasenko's overall numbers look slim (21 goals, 21 assists; 65 games), but he's a great late-season option if you're swinging for the proverbial fences.