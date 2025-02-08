Vladimir Tarasenko News: Gets 300th NHL goal

Tarasenko scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

He scored early in the first period, tipping Moritz Seider's pass between Andrei Vasilevskiy's pads for his 300th NHL goal. Tarasenko had been stalled at 299 since Jan. 14th, a span of 10 games. He's had a forgettable season with just seven goals and 22 points in 53 games. It's fair to say that Tarasenko has been a poor fit in Detroit. There have murmurs that he could be on the move in a trade, even with a two-year deal and no-trade clause. Keep any eye on this because a new home could result in a big scoring boost for this talented winger.