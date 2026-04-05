Vladimir Tarasenko News: Lights lamp in win

Tarasenko scored a goal and put two shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Tarasenko put the Wild up 3-1 midway through the second period for the team's third tally of the frame. Overall, he is up to 22 goals, 44 points, 138 shots on net, 59 hits and 30 blocked shots across 70 games this season. He's been a stable contributor for Minnesota's offense since the beginning of March with seven goals and 12 points over his last 15 games. He should continue to play a middle-six role for the Wild amidst their push for a higher seed in the Central Division before the playoffs, giving Tarasenko a solid floor for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.