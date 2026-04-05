Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Tarasenko scored a goal and put two shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Tarasenko put the Wild up 3-1 midway through the second period for the team's third tally of the frame. Overall, he is up to 22 goals, 44 points, 138 shots on net, 59 hits and 30 blocked shots across 70 games this season. He's been a stable contributor for Minnesota's offense since the beginning of March with seven goals and 12 points over his last 15 games. He should continue to play a middle-six role for the Wild amidst their push for a higher seed in the Central Division before the playoffs, giving Tarasenko a solid floor for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Tarasenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Tarasenko See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
17 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Corey Abbott
18 days ago