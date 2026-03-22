Vladimir Tarasenko News: OT winner for goal No. 20
Tarasenko scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Dallas.
The veteran winger took a cross-ice pass from Bobby Brink and made no mistake as he wired the pack past Jake Oettinger. Tarasenko has four goals in his last four games to reach 20 on the season -- the ninth time in 14 NHL seasons that he's reached that milestone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Tarasenko See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 193 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 175 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 157 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vladimir Tarasenko See More