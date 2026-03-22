Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: OT winner for goal No. 20

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:36am

Tarasenko scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Dallas.

The veteran winger took a cross-ice pass from Bobby Brink and made no mistake as he wired the pack past Jake Oettinger. Tarasenko has four goals in his last four games to reach 20 on the season -- the ninth time in 14 NHL seasons that he's reached that milestone.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Minnesota Wild
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