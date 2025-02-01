Fantasy Hockey
Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko News: Plucks apple Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Tarasenko notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Tarasenko has two helpers over his last seven outings. The 33-year-old has moved up to the second line during Patrick Kane's (upper body) absence, but Tarasenko could find himself back on the third line once Kane returns. For the season, Tarasenko has fairly modest production with 21 points, 84 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-9 rating through 50 appearances in a middle-six role.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Detroit Red Wings
